Sunny days are here again: Montreal's about to see the warmer side of spring

April may have come in like a lion with its accumulating snow, but it is showing its softer side this week.

A big warm-up is underway for southwestern Quebec. Temperatures have been climbing into the double digits since Easter Sunday in Montreal and daytime highs are expected to continue to climb throughout the week with plenty of sun to boot!

The warmer temperatures have prompted blooms around the city, but crocuses are even bursting forth in places like Mansonville after bouts of steadier snow in the Eastern Townships.

On Tuesday, Montreal is expecting to see a daytime high in the mid teens.





By Wednesday, the daytime high will be nearly 10°C above average. (The normal high for this time in April is 8 degrees Celsius.) And on Friday, the city is expecting a daytime high of 21 degrees Celsius, matching its warmest reading of the year so far from March 25.





Daytime highs are expected to stay in the low 20s through the weekend. A few showers are expected beginning Sunday, and that will drop temperatures back into the mid teens for early next week.