Sunny skies and springtime highs in store for Montreal this week

Springtime temperatures are expected through the work week in Montreal with conditions cooling for a weekend above freezing.

Sunny skies are in store for Monday, with a high of minus three but feeling more like a bitter -18° with the wind chill. There’s a 40 per cent chance of flurries overnight, with lows descending to what will feel like -9°.

Tuesday morning winds will bring a low of -8° in the morning, but any snow leftover from Monday night should start to melt as temperatures rise to a high of 7° in the afternoon.

On Wednesday, a full day of clear skies and a high of 8° will end in rain overnight with a low of 5°.

April showers are expected to come early with periods of rain Thursday. Temperatures will sit around 8° in the day and cool to 7° in the evening.

High winds should clear the rainclouds on Friday with a high of 8° and a low of -4°.

The spring temperatures will cool down on the weekend.

Saturday's 3° high will drop down to -8° overnight with cloudy periods through the day and evening.

On Sunday, a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 2°.