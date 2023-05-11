iHeartRadio
Sunny stretch of weather expected to continue in Montreal


The sun is shining on a Montreal morning in May and the tulips are in bloom. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Montrealers have been basking in the sunshine for the past week, and it looks like the trend is expected to continue.

Thursday marks the seventh straight day of precipitation-free weather in Montreal, and not only is the city expecting to see more sun, but temperatures are expected to soar. The daytime high in Montreal is expected to climb to 26 degrees Celsius, making it the warmest day of the month so far. The normal high for May 11 is 18 C.

A weak disturbance will be moving across southern Quebec overnight Thursday into Friday.

While the Montreal area will see a few spotty showers, skies should clear quickly on Friday bringing a return to sunshine with a daytime high of 25 C.

Behind the cold front, temperatures will cool slightly into the Mother’s Day weekend, but the city will hang onto sunny skies.

