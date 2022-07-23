iHeartRadio
Super Aqua Club north of Montreal closed Saturday after 14-year-old girl drowns

image.jpg

A water park in Quebec's Laurentians region is closed today after a 14-year-old girl drowned at its facility.

Emergency services were called to the Super Aqua Club in Pointe-Calumet at around 5 p.m. Friday, where they took the girl to hospital after lifeguards first tried to revive her.

Local police say they believe the girl drowned after heading down a slide that emptied into a small lake.

They say the teen was at the park with her two adult sisters, who contacted the park's lifeguards when she didn't reappear.

Deux-Montagnes police spokesman Jean-Philippe Labbe says the death is believed to be accidental, and there is nothing to suggest negligence or a criminal act.

The water park said on its Facebook page that its entire team is in mourning and it's offering support to employees affected by the tragedy.

Meanwhile, lines of cars were turned around on Saturday thinking they were heading to the park for the day.

-- This report by the Canadian Press was first published on July 23, 2022. 

