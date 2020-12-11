iHeartRadio
Superior Court judge sides with CDN-NDG borough mayor in feud with Montreal city hall

A Superior Court judge has sided with Cote-des-Neiges-NDG Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery in her feud with city hall.

Judge Bernard Synnott ruled the City of Montreal did not have the power to force Montgomery to fire her chief of staff, Annalisa Harris, a request made after allegations of psychological harassment against Harris emerged in a report by the city's comptroller general.

The judge said the comptroller general should not have barred Harris from some borough meetings.

But he also said Montgomery overreacted by suspending the borough's director, Stephane Plante.

“What’s clear is that the judge said the city acted illegally and unreasonably. He just said maybe I could have... not suspended Mr. Plante,” said Montgomery.

“Everything I did, I did on advice of my lawyers, and I acted correctly and within my rights and within the law.”

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante's office said the ruling confirms is an unhealthy workplace environment in the borough. It said all city employees have a right to respect and civility.

   

