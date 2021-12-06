Supply disruptions and rising costs: Montreal food bank drops turkey donations

The rapid rise in food prices is impacting many of Montreal’s food banks.

Supermarket prices have gone up as much as 30 per cent, which experts attribute to galloping inflation caused by production slowdowns during the pandemic, disruptions in the global supply chain, and climate change.

Turkey producers were already facing low supply before COVID hit, making the holiday staple harder to obtain.

For outreach organization Sun Youth, this is bad news. The non-profit says it expects to distribute 5,000 food baskets this holiday season, but says there may not be enough to go around, as more and more families are having trouble making ends meet.

“We’re planning for 5,000 families and there are few spots left. There’s less than 1,000 spots left for emergency cases, so we’re gonna max out, which is something we don’t alway do,” explains Sun Youth’s Eric Kingsley.

One of the tougher decisions Kingsley made was replacing Sun Youth’s distribution of 3,000 turkeys with chicken instead. Sun Youth had ordered the turkeys in September from a B.C. supplier, but recent floodings in the province cut off supply lines, leaving the charity empty-handed.

Sun Youth says it’s inviting donors with access to frozen turkeys to bring them over to their distribution facility, so at least a handful of families can enjoy a turkey this holiday season.