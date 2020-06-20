Support downtown merchants and get your purchases delivered for free until tomorrow

How would you like to support downtown merchants and have your purchases delivered on the same day for free or at a discount?

The downtown merchants association Destination centre-ville and a local company are teaming up to help boost business for shops and restaurants in the downtown area, hard hit during the pandemic.

In business for three years, Génie Montreal is offering a special: same day- free delivery if you purchase something or order a meal so long as the merchants are located in the specified zone downtown and so long as you live in the specified delivery zone that includes 11 boroughs and the towns of Côte-St-Luc and Hampstead. You'll also need the special promo code #geniecentreville. You can have delivery from any business in the special zone even if they're not online. Outside the delivery zone will cost you $1/km extra.

The offer has been running since June 15 and ends tomorrow, June 21. Starting Monday, delivery will cost you a special discounted rate of $5 until the end of September and after that regular fees apply.

"You can buy anything you want - like a pencil or just a tshirt - the cost will be the same and there is no minimum," said Destination centre-ville spokesman Émile Roux.

Roux said it's a way of helping beleaguered downtown merchants and to encourage shoppers who may not want to deal with public transit, driving around roadwork and looking for parking or public health restrictions at stores.

"The main goal of this service, this campaign is to convince more people to buy local, to buy downtown Montreal because the usual customers, the walkers, the students or the tourists may not be here for months or maybe years," said Roux.

For more details, you can go to geniemtl.com.