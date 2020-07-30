Supreme Court agrees to hear comedian Mike Ward's freedom of speech case

MONTREAL -- The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the appeal of Quebec comedian Mike Ward, who was ordered by the Quebec Court of Appeal to pay $35,000 after joking about drowning a disabled boy.

Ward is asking the highest court to overturn the decision rendered by the Court of Appeal in November 2019 which partially upheld a decision of the Human Rights Tribunal.

The tribunal had ruled in 2016 in favour of Jeremy Gabriel, a young man who claimed to have been slandered and denigrated by the comedian with a joke he told at shows between 2010 and 2013.

Gabriel has Treacher Collins syndrome, a genetic disorder that causes facial deformity and hearing impairment. He caught the public's attention because of his dream of becoming an internationally famous singer, and he performed for Pope Benedict, Celine Dion and at a Montreal Canadiens game.

The Human Rights Tribunal ordered Mike Ward to pay Gabriel $35,000 and his mother $7,000. The Court of Appeal, however, dropped the $7,000 payment to the plaintiff's mother, ruling that the law didn't specify that discrimination against one person extended to that person's loved ones.

In his shows, Mike Ward claimed that people were nice to 'petit Jeremy' because they believed the boy was going to die soon. He had called him ugly and 'unkillable'.

In defence, the comedian said he wanted to make fun of the fact that talking badly about Jérémy Gabriel was considered a taboo in society.

Mike Ward and his lawyer, Julius Gray, are fighting this case on the grounds of freedom of expression.

In his brief to the Supreme Court, Gray stated that in "these days of political correctness, which are difficult for free speech, it is essential to establish that unpopular or perhaps repugnant speech is not equivalent to discrimination."

Following the decision by the Court of Appeal in November, Mike Ward posted a message on social media in which he said that "in a 'free' country, it shouldn't be up to a judge to decide what constitutes a joke on stage."

"The people in attendance laughing already answered that question."

As is always the case, whether it accepts or refuses a request for authorization, the Supreme Court did not justify its decision.

- With files from CTV News Montreal