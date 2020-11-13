Supreme Court of Canada sides with Hydro-Quebec over plan for new transmission line

The Supreme Court of Canada says Hydro-Quebec has the right to construct a new electric-power transmission line along an existing corridor running from the Quebec City area to Laval.

The story began in the early 1970s when the Quebec government authorized Hydro-Quebec to build a transmission line and the utility acquired the necessary rights through expropriation.

In 2015, the Quebec government approved Hydro-Quebec's plan for a new line.

However, land owners argued the construction should not be allowed along the Quebec City-Laval corridor and claimed damages for unintended use of the original rights.

In May 2017, a judge allowed Hydro-Quebec's application for a permanent injunction and ordered the owners to let the work proceed.

In May 2018, the Quebec Court of Appeal set aside the ruling and declared that Hydro-Quebec had no right to use the owners' properties to set up the new line, a decision the Supreme Court's decision largely overturns.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2020.