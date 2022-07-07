iHeartRadio
25°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Supreme Court refuses to hear Pierre Karl Peladeau's challenge against his sister

Pierre Karl Peladeau, president and CEO of Quebecor in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

The Supreme Court of Canada is refusing to hear the challenge by Pierre Karl Péladeau and his brother, Érik Péladeau, in a case concerning their father's inheritance against their sister, Anne-Marie Péladeau.

Anne-Marie Péladeau had won the case in Superior Court and then in the Court of Appeal, and so the Péladeau brothers lose their last recourse in this case.

The highest court in the country announced on Thursday that it would not consider the case.

The Péladeau brothers, through Placements Péladeau Inc (PPI), had entered into a $55 million agreement to buy back the Quebecor shares inherited by their sister after the death of her father, the company's founder.

A clause that determined that payments were to be made only if dividends paid to PPI by Quebecor exceeded $4.2 million was at the heart of the dispute, which will have lasted some 20 years.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 7, 2022

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*