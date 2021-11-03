Surete du Quebec investigating man's 'violent death' in Grenville, Que.

Provincial police are investigating after a man suffered a "violent death" after being injured on Halloween night in western Quebec.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said police were called to a "conflict" at a home on Principal Street in Grenville, Que., along the Ottawa River, at around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 31. Upon arrival, officers found a 56-year-old man with "major" injuries and traces of violence on his body.

Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau said the man was sent to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A 24-year-old woman was questioned by police as part of the investigation, which has so far yielded no arrests.

An autopsy is being done to determine an exact cause of death.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.