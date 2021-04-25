Surete du Quebec officer suffers serious injuries after driving car off the road

A Quebec provincial police officer was seriously injured after his vehicle left the road in Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean on Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred on Rte-323 in Notre-Dame-de-la-Baie at 5:45 pm.

The officer was taken to hospital for serious injuries but police said his life was not in danger.

An expert in reconstructing collisions was dispatched to the scene to determine the cause and circumstances of the crash.

The policeman was alone in the vehicle and no other vehicle was involved.