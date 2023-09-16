iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Surete du Quebec police officers reject agreement in principle


Quebec Provincial Police headquarters is seen on April 17, 2019 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Nearly two out of three Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police officers have rejected the agreement in principle reached earlier this summer between their union and the Quebec government, which included wage increases of 21 per cent over five years.

Over the past week, the Association des policières et policiers provinciaux du Québec (APPQ) conducted a province-wide tour to explain the agreement.

An electronic vote in which 90.08 per cent of union members took part resulted in a 59.38 per cent rejection of the agreement.

"One of the reasons for the members' rejection was the context of inflation and rising interest rates. Yet we had repeatedly stressed to the government during the negotiations that our members' expectations were high. Perhaps they will finally believe us this time," said APPQ President Jacques Painchaud in a press release.

The APPQ is reserving further comment for the time being, but said that it would respect the democratic process and the vote expressed by its members. The union said it will resume bargaining once the government "is prepared to resume talks."

For its part, Finance Minister Eric Girard's office, which oversaw the negotiations, told The Canadian Press it learned of the agreement's rejection "with astonishment and disappointment." No further comment will be made at this time.

The employment contract for SQ police officers expires on March 31, 2022.

The APPQ represents 5,700 SQ police officers and investigators.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 16, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*