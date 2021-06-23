iHeartRadio
Surete du Quebec searching Oka Beach for missing Montrealer

Police are searching Oka Beach for a 25-year-old Montreal man who has been missing since Sunday. (Ian Wood/CTV News)

Provincial police are using helicopters and drones as they scour Oka Beach for a Montreal man who has been missing since Monday.

Visitors at the beach found some personal belongings on the beach, including a cell phone, Monday and returned them to the security desk. As they handed over the belongings, the cell phone rang and it was the father of the missing 25-year-old who was worried he hadn’t heard from his son, according to Sgt. Marc Tessier.

After a search nearby, police located the man’s vehicle in the parking lot but the young man was not there. Divers also searched the beach but found nothing so they will return to the water Wednesday to keep looking. 

Police have not yet issued a missing person report pending permission from the man’s family.

