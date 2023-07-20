iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Surete du Quebec to increase patrols during the construction holiday


A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Quebec provincial police announced it will increase its patrols starting this Friday for the start of the construction holiday.

The police presence will be boosted on the roads, but also on the trails and around bodies of water.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) reports that the construction holiday period is a time of year when the number of fatal and injured collisions is particularly high. In 2022, during this period, 12 people lost their lives in 11 collisions that occurred on the roads monitored by the SQ.

One of the fatal collisions involved an off-road vehicle.

Data cited by the Sûreté du Québec indicates that approximately one-third of Quebecers are off work during this period, which means more people are on the road.

The SQ informs the public that they can keep up-to-date on various police operations during the construction holiday by visiting their social media accounts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 20, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*