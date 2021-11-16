Surprise! Hundreds of SAQ workers hold unannounced strike Tuesday

More than 700 SAQ warehouse and delivery workers held a surprise strike Tuesday morning that their union says will last 24 hours.

The workers represented by CUPE 3535 are complaining of uncompetitive wages and being forced to work overtime as negotiations continue. Workers have been without a collective agreement since April 1.

Workers voted 94 per cent in favour of going on strike, according to a news release from CUPE.

"We are a crucial link in the chain that makes this Crown corporation work and we are by far the lowest paid employees overall. Something must be done to rectify the situation. Members are mobilized and motivated to get there," said Michel Gratton, a union advisor, in a news release.

The one-day strike will end Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.