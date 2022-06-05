Surprise! Montreal Canadiens' Suzuki and Drouin crash local ball hockey game

Young hockey fans got the surprise of a lifetime after their ball hockey game was crashed by none other than Nick Suzuki and Jonathan Drouin of the Montreal Canadiens.

In a video posted to the Canadiens' social media Saturday, the pair are shown strolling up to a group of kids enrolled in the Hockey de Rue program in Cote-des-Neiges.

The young fans were starstruck as they snapped photos with the Habs players and had their t-shirts autographed, even passing the ball around with them and picking up some tips.

"I'm shaking," one is heard saying as he embraces Drouin.

The Hockey de Rue program is run by the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation and the Sylvan Adams YM-YWHA on Westbury Ave.

Watch the full video here:

.@nsuzuki_37 and @jodrouin27 surprising ball hockey players at @hockeyderue is too cute. ��#GoHabsGo | @CHCFondation pic.twitter.com/ELQm9IqFFP