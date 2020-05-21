Surveillance camera captures burglar in the act at store south of Montreal

Police are looking for a burglary suspect after security cameras captured a suspect breaking into a store in the St-Hubert borough of Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore, and making off with merchandise.

The burglary at the Cable & Son audio and smart-home equipment store on F.X. Sabourin St. took place around 5:47 p.m. on Jan. 11, police said.

The store's security video above was released by Longueuil police and shows a masked suspect smashing through the store's glass front door with a crowbar, stealing several boxes of equipment and then fleeing in a black Dodge Caravan.

Police say the suspect is white, around 40 years of age, stands 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs around 240 pounds, has brown hair and was wearing a dark blue coat and grey sneakers with an orange logo.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 450-646-8500. Callers may leave their information anonymously.