Surveillance footage captures suspect in Laval daycare arson attack

Laval police (SPL) is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in connection with the arson attack at the Les Soleils du monde daycare in the Sainte-Dorothée district.

Last Saturday at 6:54 p.m., surveillance footage shows a suspect approaching the public daycare and placing what looks like an incendiary object on the window.

According to police, he then quickly left the scene in the direction of a wooded area, between the CPE and the Parc-école Pierre-Laporte.

The suspect is a Caucasian man. He was wearing a gray tuque, a gray hoodie under a dark blue coat and black sneakers with orange laces.

Laval police notes this is the third criminal act to take place at this address in recent times.

There were two fires in August and October.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the fire is asked to confidentially contact the Info-Line at 450 662 INFO (4636) or by dialling 911 and mentioning file LVL 211109-023.

WATCH surveillance footage of a suspect allegedly placing an incendiary device outside a daycare