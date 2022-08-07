Suspect apprehended after man found dead at bottom of stairs in Montreal

A suspect has been apprehended by Montreal police (SPVM) following the death of a 37-year-old man, who appears to have fallen down a flight of stairs or been pushed off a balcony.

Investigators are currently trying to confirm whether the man fell accidentally or was pushed and will question the 38-year-old suspect.

Police responded at 12:30 p.m. to a residence in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood, near Ash Ave. and Le Ber St. and found the victim and attempted to resuscitate him.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are considering the death suspicious.