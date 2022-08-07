iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Suspect apprehended after man found dead at bottom of stairs in Montreal

Police officers are shown at an apartment building in Montreal, Sunday, August 7, 2022, where a person apparently lost their life in an altercation with another person. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A suspect has been apprehended by Montreal police (SPVM) following the death of a 37-year-old man, who appears to have fallen down a flight of stairs or been pushed off a balcony.

Investigators are currently trying to confirm whether the man fell accidentally or was pushed and will question the 38-year-old suspect.

Police responded at 12:30 p.m. to a residence in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood, near Ash Ave. and Le Ber St. and found the victim and attempted to resuscitate him. 

He was pronounced dead on the scene. 

The investigation is ongoing, and police are considering the death suspicious.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*