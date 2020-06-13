Suspect arrested after large police manhunt in Quebec town

One person is in custody following reports of gunshots that triggered a large police manhunt in the Quebec town of Stanstead on Saturday evening.

According to the Surete du Quebec Twitter account, the 42-year-old suspect was arrested by patrolling officers on Hackett Rd. Stanstead is east of Montreal, near the Vermont border.

The SQ said the police operation concluded following the arrest and that there were no injuries.

The man will be arraigned by video conference Sunday.

Avant 23h00, l'individu de 42 ans recherché par les policiers a été arrêté par les patrouilleurs sur le chemin Hackett à Stanstead.

Il sera rencontré par les enquêteurs aux cours des prochaines heures. Opération terminée.

Aucun blessé lors de l'opération

The search had been underway for several hours following reports of gunshots in the small town. At 8 p.m. the City of Stanstead asked residents to stay home as a precaution and to call 911 if they spotted the suspect.

"It's petrifying, my three year old son is sleeping upstairs, I don’t know if it’s safe to go to bed,” one resident told CTV News. "Nothing like this has ever happened before, it’s a small town, everyone knows everyone.”

Opération policière en cours, région de Stanstead. Coups de feu entendus, homme de 42 ans armé et recherché, non localisé. Demeurez à l'intérieur. Description: 1m78, porte jeans bleus, coton ouaté noir, casquette noire. Si vu communiquez au 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/SGF2I7uchy

Opération policière en cours, région de Stanstead. Coups de feu entendus, homme de 42 ans armé et recherché, non localisé. Demeurez à l'intérieur. Si vu communiquez au 9-1-1.

Ongoing police operation in the Stanstead area. Gunshots were heard. Police is looking for an armed 42-year-old man. Call 9-1-1 if you saw him. Stay indoors. https://t.co/32CiUGEgSH

A spokesperson for the Vermont State Police told CTV News they were not involved in the search but had been made aware of the situation.

Fin de l’opération policière à Stanstead. L’homme de 42 ans qui était recherché a été interpellé peu avant 23h. Les équipes partent présentement. Les images donnent une idée du déploiement. pic.twitter.com/u5nlusF8Td

Several residents said roadblocks had been set up and paramedics and police vehicles are present near Curtis Rd.

- With files from The Canadian Press