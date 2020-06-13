iHeartRadio
Suspect arrested after large police manhunt in Quebec town

MONTREAL -- One person is in custody following reports of gunshots that triggered a large police manhunt in the Quebec town of Stanstead on Saturday evening.

According to the Surete du Quebec Twitter account, the 42-year-old suspect was arrested by patrolling officers on Hackett Rd. 

The SQ said the police operation concluded following the arrest. 

The search had been underway for several hours following reports of gunshots in the small town near the Vermont border.

At 8 p.m. the City of Stanstead asked residents to stay home.

“There are currently police operations in the Stanstead territory,” they said in a statement. “We don't have much more information than you do but as a precaution and for everyone's safety, we ask that you stay home and stay calm.”

A spokesperson for the Vermont State Police told CTV News they were not involved in the search but had been made aware of the situation. 

Several residents said roadblocks had been set up and paramedics and police vehicles are present near Curtis Rd.

