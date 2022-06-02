iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Suspect arrested after series of arson attacks on Montreal tow trucks

Montreal police are investigating after a tow truck was set ablaze in the RDP borough. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a series of arson attacks on a towing company in Montreal's Saint-Michel neighbourhood.

Justin Attallah was apprehended in Rosemère on Tuesday and appeared at the Montreal Courthouse the next day to face charges of arson, possession of incendiary materials and possession of false identification.

The charges are in connection with an April 21 attack at Meteor Towing, the most recent of five arsons since last November.

In a previous incident, on April 10, a suspect broke into the Meteor Towing yard by cutting a fence, but fled when he saw surveillance cameras.

Five months earlier, in November, four tow trucks belonging to the company were set on fire in two separate incidents.

Montreal police (SPVM) says it has reason to believe the incidents are linked to a territorial dispute on the Island of Montreal.

The force says it is still working to identify other potential suspects involved.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 2, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error