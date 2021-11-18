iHeartRadio
Suspect arrested after stabbing in Montreal's Rosemont - La Petite-Patrie leaves one injured

image.jpg

Montreal police say they've made an arrest following a stabbing in Montreal's Rosemont - La Petite-Patrie borough on Thursday.

They say a man stabbed another man in the upper body before fleeing on foot at around 10:30 a.m. on des Carrières St., near D'Iberville St.

Earlier on Thursday, police said they were pursuing a suspect. At around 4:30 p.m., a 42-year-old man was arrested and transported to a detention centre to be questioned by investigators. 

The victim, a 47-year-old man, is now in stable condition.

"He was transported to the hospital," said police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron, who added the victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

"He was concious, breathing," said Bergeron.

The motives behind the attack are still unclear, police say. 

