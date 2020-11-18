Suspect arrested for threatening mayor of Longueuil

Police in Longueuil posted a statement on social media this morning to announce they have arrested a man suspected of threatening Mayor Sylvie Parent and several other elected officials.

Police say the man in his 20's does not live in Longueuil.

He has been released with several conditions.

Crown prosecutors will now consider charges.

Investigators say two other cases, regarding threats in connection with a controversial city decision to cull almost three dozen deer from Parc Michel Chartrand remain open.

