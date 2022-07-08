iHeartRadio
Suspect arrested in South Shore hit-and-run that killed 25-year-old woman

Longueuil Police (SOURCE: SPAL/Facebook)

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore, which resulted in the death of a 25-year-old woman.

Clarissa St-Armand Dell, an auxiliary nurse, was struck and killed on the corner of Rome Blvd. and Lautrec St. on June 24.

According to Longueuil police (SPAL), Jose Luis Raymond was arrested Thursday around 3 p.m. Court records show he is facing one count of failure to stop at an accident causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death. 

He is expected to appear at the Longueuil courthouse Friday. 

The accused is a resident of Longueuil's Greenfield Park borough.  

