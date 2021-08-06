Suspect in custody after alleged attempted bank robbery in TMR

A suspect has been arrested after an alleged attempted bank robbery in the Town of Mount Royal.

The incident happened at 10:10 a.m. at a bank on Lucerne Rd., near the Metropolitan.

Following the alleged crime, the suspect, aged in his 30s, fled in a vehicle.

"We were able to locate the person in Côte Saint-Luc, near Somerled and Hampton avenues," said Raphaël Bergeron, a Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson. "Some information led us to believe this man was the suspect in the bank at the time of the robbery."

No weapons were used during the alleged robbery, Bergeron confirmed.

"A search is being conducted in the area to see if we can find some evidence left behind while the suspect tried to hide himself in the Côte Saint-Luc area," he said.

There were no reported injuries and an investigation is underway.