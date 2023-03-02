iHeartRadio
Suspect in high-speed chase flees on foot, hides on Montreal balcony: police


A man was arrested in Montreal on March 2, 2023 following a high-speed chase. (CTV News/Cosmo Santamaria)

A 32-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning following a high-speed chase starting on the South Shore and ending in Montreal.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) say the chase began around 2:30 a.m. in Candiac after officers noticed a pickup truck without plates.

The driver of the truck reportedly sped off towards Boucherville, eventually getting on Highway 25 into Montreal before ditching his vehicle in the Anjou borough, near Louis H. La Fontaine boulevard.

He fled on foot and was eventually tracked down to a balcony on Belfroy Avenue near Champchevrier Avenue.

He was arrested and is facing various charges, including dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and trespassing.  

