Suspect in Quebec City sword attack to return to court on June 18

The suspect in the sword attack in Old Quebec returned to court Friday, appearing briefly by videoconference.

Carl Girouard, 24, from the Montreal suburb of Sainte-Thérèse, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.

On Halloween night, Oct. 31, an assailant armed with a Japanese sword and dressed in a medieval costume attacked random passersby in Old Quebec.

The incident shook the city and its mayor, Régis Labeaume, who noted that it was the second tragedy to make international headlines since the one at the Grand Mosque of Quebec in 2017.

At this stage of the proceedings, Girouard's lawyer, Pierre Gagnon, informed the court that he needed more time to review the evidence.

"I need more time because of the magnitude of the evidence," he told the court. Girouard, who remains in custody, will return to court on June 18 for final disposition.

Prosecutor François Godin had said on March 12 that disclosure was complete.

In November, when many were commenting on the accused's mental health, Godin had reminded them that Girouard was presumed mentally fit until proven otherwise.



