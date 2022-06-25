Suspect's vehicle found after woman killed by hit-and-run driver

Longueuil police (SPAL) seized a suspect vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run that left a 25-year-old woman dead.

Clarissa St-Armand Dell was hit at the corner of Rome Blvd. and Lautrec St. Friday in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore.

The driver then fled the scene towards Taschereau Blvd.

On Saturday, police located a black four-door Chevrolet Silverado in the Greenfield Park sector of Longueuil. The vehicle was seized for forensic testing.

Délit de fuite mortel à Brossard

L’évolution de l’enquête du SPAL a permis de localiser le véhicule suspect dans le secteur Greenfield Park sur le territoire de l'agglomération de Longueuil.

Expertises en cours.

Les démarches se poursuivent.

+ de détails: https://t.co/34dGr57YmG https://t.co/dX55azFi1F pic.twitter.com/8OOeCdPkkk

St-Armand Dell was an auxiliary nurse at the Charles-Le Moyne Hospital.

CISSS de la Montérégie-Centre, which oversees the hospital, offered their condolences on Facebook Saturday.

"The loss of this colleague and friend leaves a huge void between us. At this time of grief, we would like to join in offering our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones, and all those she illuminated throughout her life," the post reads.

Police are asking any potential witnesses to the incident to come forward.

With files from The Canadian Press.