Suspect to appear in Longueuil court following deaths of mother and children


image.jpg

A man arrested at the scene of a triple homicide in Brossard, Que. Sunday will appear in court Monday morning to face charges of murder and arson.

The individual is still in custody, said Longueuil police (SPAL) spokesperson officer François Boucher.

A 38-year-old woman and her two children, ages five and two, died after they were found unconscious in a high-rise apartment building on Montreal's South Shore and transported to hospital. There had been a fire in the apartment.

A fire alarm was triggered and emergency services arrived at the scene of the dwelling, located on the riverfront at St. Laurent Boulevard, around 1:00 a.m.

The names of the victims and the suspect have not been released by the SPAL, the judge having issued a non-publication order.

The fire did not require the complete evacuation of the high-rise building, as the damage was limited to the apartment in question.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Sept. 26, 2022.

