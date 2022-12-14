Man, 45, facing charge in hit-and-run that killed Ukrainian girl in Montreal

The man arrested in the hit-and-run death of a Ukrainian refugee Tuesday is facing a charge of failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.

Juan Manuel Becerra Garcia, 45, appeared in a Montreal courthouse Wednesday, the Crown prosecutor's office confirmed, after police say he turned himself in.

The victim, a seven-year-old girl named Maria, was walking near her school in the Ville-Marie borough Tuesday morning when she was struck by a vehicle.

The young girl arrived as a refugee with her mother, brother and sister just two months ago, according to Michael Shwec with the Ukrainian Canadian Congress. He said the girl's father is fighting in Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

"It's unbelievable what that poor mother is going through," said Schwec. "Thinking that she came here, she had a safe place, began integrating within life in Montreal. To have this happen, especially around Christmas – just before the holidays. It's a terrible nightmare that you wouldn't want anybody to have to live through."

A parish priest is in contact with the girl's mother, according to Shwec who said an online fundraiser will be set up to help the family cover funeral costs.

"So the mother, the family, is going through a very difficult time and the community looks to celebrate Christmas as a community and now we have this dark cloud over everybody. It's a very tough time," said Schwec.

Montreal police (SPVM) were called to the scene around 8:05 a.m., where they found the girl seriously injured. She was transported to hospital in critical condition but succumbed to her injuries.

She was walking in a school zone with her siblings when she was struck.



Garcia turned himself in on Tuesday afternoon, Montreal police spokeswoman Const. Mariane Allaire Morin said.

'WAKE-UP CALL,' SAY NEIGHBOURS

A group of about 40 mourners took part in a vigil Tuesday night.

"It's a small community. Everybody knows everybody. So it's a wake-up call. Because a lot of people have been saying that traffic is really, really bad. It's a disaster," said organizer Philippe Bouchard.



Neighbour Isabelle Tames said the tragedy highlighted concerns already in the community east of downtown Montreal about cars speeding on the street

"The sister was really shocked, she was saying the car came really fast." said neighbour Isabelle Tames "There is a lot of traffic in peak hours because of Sherbrooke (Street). They want to avoid Sherbrooke and they take this street. The thing is this is a school street, there is a school. All kids are walking here. It’s sad that a tragedy had to happen to see that there is danger here."

Quebec Premier Francois Legault addressed the tragedy at a press scrum in Quebec City Wednesday morning.

"Of course, we have to be careful in school zones everywhere in Quebec, all the time. We have children, our children, walking or using a bike to go to school," he said. "It's too sad to see somebody from Ukraine, coming from the war, to end like this. It's terrible."

This is a developing story. More to come.

With files from CTV's Joe Lofaro and The Canadian Press