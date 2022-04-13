Suspect wanted in Ontario shooting may be in Montreal

Police in Barrie, Ont. say they have reason to believe that a suspect wanted in a local shooting may have travelled to Montreal.

Zia Mohammed Chaudhry, 18, is wanted in relation to a shooting that occurred in the Bayfield Street and Grove Street area on Feb. 15 in Barrie.

Chaudhry is also known by his street name, Tray or Trey.

According to police, he is wanted on charges of attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent and two counts of aggravated assault.

Though officers believe he may now be in Montreal, Chaudhry is best known to frequent the Barrie and Toronto areas.

He is considered armed and dangerous and members of the public are advised not to approach him.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information about the shooting or Chaudhry’s whereabouts to call 911.