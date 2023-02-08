Suspected arson at Montreal bar forces evacuation, witnesses heard glass breaking: police

Police are investigating after a bar in Montreal North appears to have been the scene of an arson early Wednesday morning.

There were no reported injuries, but the flames seriously damaged the building and forced residents upstairs to evacuate temporarily.

Police received multiple calls at around 5:15 a.m. reporting a fire on Fleury St. E, near Saint-Michel Blvd. The fire looked like it had just started, callers told police.

Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control, and witnesses told police they heard glass breaking.

They also said they saw a car fleeing the scene with one, but possibly more, suspects inside.

Investigators set up a perimeter around the bar, but there is no significant impact on local traffic.

-- Published with files from the Canadian Press