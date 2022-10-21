iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Suspected arson leaves car torched in Montreal: police investigating


Montreal police car. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News Montreal)

A car was damaged by a suspicious fire Friday night in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles borough, according to police (SPVM).

The burned vehicle was parked on Tricentenaire Boulevard, near the intersection of Victoria Street.

Around 2:00 a.m., Montreal firefighters called the police after discovering evidence at the scene suggesting the fire had been set on purpose.

No injuries have been reported.

The investigation was handed over to the SPVM's arson squad.

No arrests have been made and there are no suspects.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*