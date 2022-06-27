iHeartRadio
24°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Suspected case of arson as van set on fire in Montreal North

image.jpg

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after a vehicle was set on fire late Sunday night in a residential area of Montreal North.

Officers received a 911 call at 10:50 p.m. about a van ablaze on Désy Avenue, near de Vendée Street.

By the time officers arrived on the scene, firefighters had already brought the fire under control.

No incendiary objects were found onsite, but witnesses say they saw a man setting the vehicle on fire before fleeing.

There were no reported injuries and no arrests have been made.

The file has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 27, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*