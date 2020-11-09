Suspected Molotov cocktail sets car ablaze in Saint-Leonard

Montreal police are investigating potential arson in Saint-Leonard after a car was found in flames on Sunday night.

Police received a 911 call around 10:45 p.m. about a vehicle on fire in a private parking spot on Des Sables St. near Robert Blvd.

Firefighters from the Montreal fire department quickly tamed the fire and noticed an accelerant -- leading them to believe the fire was started by a Molotov cocktail.

Given the criminal nature of the situation, an investigation will be handled by the SPVM arson squad.

No one was injured in the event and as of Monday, no motive had been identified.