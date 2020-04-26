Suspected SUV thief arrested after a 7-km police chase in Quebec

Theft of a luxury vehicle in Ontario ended in Quebec after a seven-kilometre high-speed police chase on the Quebec side.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) asked The Surete du Quebec (SQ) for reinforcement a little before 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning since the suspect refused to stop.

The SQ patrollers chased him as soon as they saw the stolen Lexus RX SUV on Highway 40 East.

The driver again refused to stop and tried everything to escape the police. He made a U-turn to get back on Highway 40 West in Vaudreuil-Dorion and sped away.

SQ officers had no choice but to use a spike strip to stop the vehicle, said Valerie Beauchamp, spokesperson for the SQ.

“His vehicle went off the road and after, there was a short chase on foot after the man got out of his vehicle to run away,'' she said.

“The 26-year-old man was quickly arrested by the police and taken to the police station. A file will be submitted to the Directeur des poursuites criminelles et penales (DPCP) and it should appear soon,” said Beauchamp.

The man is a resident of Montreal. He could face several charges, including absconding, concealment, dangerous driving, obstruction and breach of probation, according to the SQ.

No one was injured.

The luxury SUV he was driving was seized and towed.

This article by La Presse Canadienne was first published on April 26, 2020.