iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Suspects arrested in Vancouver, Ottawa following Montreal-Island mall shooting


image.jpg

Montreal police say officers arrested two suspects following the shooting of a 44-year-old man in the parking lot of a mall on the Island of Montreal.

The alleged shooter, a 33-year-old man, was arrested in Vancouver. Another man, 27, was arrested on suspicion he drove the getaway car. 

On Aug. 23, at around 1 p.m., a man was shot and killed in the parking lot outside the Rockland Centre, a shopping mall in the Town of Mont-Royal.

Immediately after the shooting, according to police, a Mazda 6 was spotted speeding away from the scene. That vehicle was found burned-out the following day. 

Both suspects have links to organized crime, according to police. They'll be flown to Montreal to face charges of first-degree murder. 

NO CLEAR LINK TO SAME-DAY SHOOTING

Just half and hour after the Rockland shooting, police say another man was shot on Saint-Denis St. in the Latin Quarter.

That victim was  51-year-old Diego Fiorita. He was shot while sitting at a restaurant, and later died of his injuries. The suspect fled on foot. 

Police say they're still investigating that case, and have not made a connection between the two. 

"At this time, the evidence collected by investigators does not allow for a link between these two events," police wrote in a Thursday press release. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*