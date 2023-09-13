Police open fire as thieves flee during attempted vehicle robbery in Montreal

Shots rang out in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough early Wednesday morning after police intercepted an attempted vehicle theft.

Around 1:35 a.m., a group of people were caught trying to steal a vehicle on Du Parc Avenue near Bernard Street.

At the sight of police, some of the would-be thieves fled towards a vehicle waiting for them nearby.

According to SPVM spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier, the vehicle reversed and collided with a police car before fleeing northward on Du Parc Avenue.

Meanwhile, the remaining people got in a second vehicle that had fast approached the scene. As they took off, SPVM officers reportedly heard a "loud noise," likely gunshots, and opened fire on the would-be thieves, said Gauthier.

No one was injured and there have been no arrests. Police are currently searching for the two vehicles the suspects escaped in.

A command post was established on site early Wednesday and the canine unit was called in to help with the search. Gauthier said investigators are working to confirm whether shots were indeed fired from the second suspect vehicle as it was fleeing.

Du Parc Avenue was closed in both directions between Bernard and Saint-Viateur Streets while investigators conducted their work.