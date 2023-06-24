iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Suspicious car fire in Ville-Emard: Montreal police investigating


An SPVM police cruiser. (CTV News file photo)

A parked car in Ville-Emard was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning under suspicious conditions, according to Montreal police (SPVM).

Police were called to the scene on Hertel and Springland Streets around 3:50 a.m. after a 911 call reported the fire. Witnesses said a loud banging sound preceded the flames.

Firefighters brought the fire under control, but the damage to the vehicle was beyond repair.

The case was transferred to the SPVM arson unit. The investigation is ongoing.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*