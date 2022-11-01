iHeartRadio
Suspicious fire burns trailer in northeast Montreal


Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a suspicious fire burned a trailer parked in northeast Montreal. (CTV News/Cosmo Santamaria)

A suspicious fire that burned a trailer in northeast Montreal damaged a nearby building and parked vehicles on Tuesday morning.

No injuries have been reported.

Around 1:15 a.m., firefighters from the Montreal fire department (SIM) called Montreal police (SPVM) regarding a scorched trailer on Des Grandes-Prairies Boulevard, near the intersection of Lionel-Groulx Street in a commercial and residential area of the Saint-Léonard borough.

By the time police arrived, all flames were extinguished.

Firefighters did not find any incendiary objects in the rubble. However, witnesses reported seeing a person fleeing the scene just before the fire started.

A security perimeter has been established while investigators from the SPVM's arson squad gather information.

It's the fourth incident of this nature Montreal has seen in under two weeks.

In October, cars were damaged by suspected arson in the Ahuntsic district, in the Lachine borough and in the Pointe-aux-Trembles district. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 1, 2022. 

