Suspicious package forces closure of Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle border crossing


A car approaches the United States and Canada border crossing in Lacolle, Quebec, south of Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle border crossing in the Montérégie region was closed Thursday evening in both directions due to a suspicious package.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) Quebec Region, said on Twitter that “all lanes of the border crossing, route 15 are closed to traffic due to an ongoing enforcement operation,” without specifying the nature of the event.

Quebec provincial police (SQ), however, claims to have been contacted around 6:30 p.m. by the CBSA regarding a suspicious package reportedly found in a vehicle.

All lanes at the Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, HGW 15 are currently closed to traffic due to an active law enforcement operation. Please reroute to the nearby ports of entry of Route 223, Route 221 and Hemingford. pic.twitter.com/oSd9jkOzsU

— Border Services QUE (@CanBorderQUE) June 9, 2023

“We're waiting for the Sûreté du Québec's explosives technicians to validate the package on site," said police spokesman Sergeant Stéphane Tremblay.

The CBSA is currently encouraging drivers to use the adjacent ports of entry on routes 223 and 221, or the Hemmingford port.

The Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle border crossing links Quebec to New York State.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 8, 2023.

