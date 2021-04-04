iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Suspicious package in Rosemont deemed not dangerous by Montreal police

Montreal police file photo (CTV Montreal / Daniel J. Rowe)

A suspicious package that led to a police operation in Montreal on Sunday has been found to be not dangerous, according to police.

The object, which a police spokesperson had said "seemed threatening," was located that morning close to a bike path near Carrieres St. and Papineau Ave. in Rosemont.

SPVM spokesperson Veronique Comtois said the package was neither a suitcase nor a box, calling it "difficult to describe."

A security perimeter was erected while police investigated.

Comtois said the object did not explode.

An investigation has been opened and police investigators will analyze the package's content. 

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2021.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error