Suspicious package prompts Mascouche City Hall and library to be evacuated

Mascouche City Hall. SOURCE: Ville de Mascouche/Facebook

Mascouche's City Hall and library were evacuated Monday morning after a suspicious package was found.

A post on the Ville de Mascouche Facebook page is advising citizens to avoid the sector after the discovery prompted Mascouche Police to evacuate the buildings around 10 a.m.

"A security perimeter has been erected in the area," a post reads from the city northeast of Montreal.

The city added that all kids attending day camps were removed to a safe distance.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated. 

