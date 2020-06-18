iHeartRadio
28°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Suspicious package that caused evacuation of U.S. consulate in Montreal not dangerous after all

Police tape is seen in this undated photo.

A suspicious package that caused an evacuation at the building housing the United States consulate in downtown Montreal was found, after an analysis, not to be dangerous. 

Montreal police said there seemed to be a strange substance on the package when it was discovered Thursday morning so officials decided not to take any chances. The substance in question was grainy, sort of like a powder, the fire department said. 

The building is located on Ste-Catherine St. W. just east of Stanley St.

Several adjacent streets were closed to traffic for investigators to assess the situation but the scene has since been lifted. 

People in stores neighbouring the building had been asked to stay inside until police gave them the all-clear. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error