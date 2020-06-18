Suspicious package that caused evacuation of U.S. consulate in Montreal not dangerous after all

A suspicious package that caused an evacuation at the building housing the United States consulate in downtown Montreal was found, after an analysis, not to be dangerous.

Montreal police said there seemed to be a strange substance on the package when it was discovered Thursday morning so officials decided not to take any chances. The substance in question was grainy, sort of like a powder, the fire department said.

The building is located on Ste-Catherine St. W. just east of Stanley St.

Several adjacent streets were closed to traffic for investigators to assess the situation but the scene has since been lifted.

People in stores neighbouring the building had been asked to stay inside until police gave them the all-clear.