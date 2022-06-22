iHeartRadio
Suspicious vehicle near National Assembly wasn't a threat, say Quebec City police

A Quebec City police car is seen in Quebec City, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Police in Quebec City asked the public to leave an area around the National Assembly late Wednesday morning as they checked a suspicious vehicle.

There turned out to be no threat, however, they announced within the hour.

On Twitter, the city's police force said they had "erected a security perimeter" as they check on the vehicle.

They asked people to avoid the sector.

At 12:30, they said they'd ended the operation, saying after checking the vehicle, they "concluded that the incident was unfounded."

