SUV engulfed in flames in suspicious Saint-Michel fire

The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after a vehicle parked on the street was set on fire in the Saint-Michel borough Thursday night.

Officers received a 911 call just before 10 p.m. about the blaze on 13th Avenue, near François-Perrault Street.

"Traces of accelerant were located inside the vehicle," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson for Montreal police. "The vehicle is an SUV and is a total loss."

Police say they are still looking for the suspect or suspects and there were no reported injuries in the case.

The file has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.

