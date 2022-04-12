Suzuki and Byron miss Habs practice, Anderson leaves ice

Forwards Nick Suzuki and Paul Byron sat out practice to receive treatment Tuesday at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard.

Suzuki picked up an assist in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets and played a total of 18:59.

Byron also played in the game against the Jets and had 11:22 of playing time.

Josh Anderson left the ice just a few minutes into practice. The reason for his absence is unknown at this time, but according to the organization it was to receive treatment and it doesn't appear to be very serious.

Aside from Anderson, 24 players took part in the practice, including goalies Carey Price, Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau.

Lots of prizes to be won on April 24 and 29 during Fan Appreciation Week at the Bell Centre!



Be there » https://t.co/5LKhqx4jc2#GoHabsGo

While Price and Montembeault practiced on one side of the rink with goalie instructor Eric Raymond, Primeau was between the pipes in a three-on-three drill in tight quarters at the other end.

Several other simulation drills were also conducted by interim head coach Martin St-Louis.

After practice, the Habs traveled to Ohio to face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday.

It already appears that Price will not get the start, although he will make the trip with the team.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 12, 2022.