Suzuki breaks third-period deadlock as Canadiens defeat Flames 4-2

This time, the Habs found themselves on the right side of the thin line between winning and losing.

Nick Suzuki scored on the power play with 7:52 left in the third period and the Montreal team defeated the Calgary Flames 4-2 on Thursday night at the Bell Centre.

Suzuki used his luck to score his fourth goal of the season. He managed to ricochet the disc against the inside of goaltender Jacob Markstrom's pad before seeing it cross the goal line.

The goal snapped a three-game losing streak for the Habs (0-2-1).

Ben Chiarot, Brendan Gallagher and Jake Evans, in an empty net, also hit the target for the Tricolore. Mike Hoffman had two assists and Jake Allen turned aside 24 shots.

Mikael Backlund and Andrew Mangiapane responded for the Flames, who have just one win in their last five games (1-2-2). Markstrom stopped 24 shots.

Recalled the day before from the Laval Rocket, Ryan Poehling was in uniform for the Habs in relief of Cedric Paquette, who was injured Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

The Habs will play two games away from home this weekend, visiting the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday and the Boston Bruins on Sunday.

--This report was first published in Fremch by The Canadian Press on Nov. 11, 2021.